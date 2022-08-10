Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 11,839 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,595,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.85% of Gildan Activewear worth $59,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth about $5,786,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 31,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,783.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 295,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,555,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.82.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of GIL stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

