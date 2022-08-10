Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 437,150 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437,150 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $70,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,013 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after buying an additional 1,173,002 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after buying an additional 741,429 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.59 on Wednesday, hitting $156.95. 33,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,452,070. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.40. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

