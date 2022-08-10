Barclays PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:BARC)

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Barclays stock traded up GBX 4.14 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 170 ($2.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,842,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,863,570. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 158.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 164.30. The company has a market capitalization of £27.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 566.07. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65).

In other Barclays news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.96), for a total value of £185,872.32 ($224,591.98).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. set a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on Barclays in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 290 ($3.50) price objective on Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 246.22 ($2.98).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

