Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perdoceo Education’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

PRDO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.28. 2,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,907. The stock has a market cap of $844.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at $650,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $66,205.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 313.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

