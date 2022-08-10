Base Protocol (BASE) Price Tops $1.18

Base Protocol (BASE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $568,354.81 and approximately $31,216.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00005164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,896.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00036824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00127852 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00068473 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

