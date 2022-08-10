Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Shares Up 16.8%

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 16.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as 1.64 and last traded at 1.64. 13,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,160,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beachbody in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Beachbody from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 3.63.
Beachbody Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $397.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 1.71.
About Beachbody
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.
