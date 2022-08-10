Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Shares Up 16.8%

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 16.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as 1.64 and last traded at 1.64. 13,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,160,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beachbody in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Beachbody from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 3.63.

The firm has a market cap of $397.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 1.71.

Beachbody ( NYSE:BODY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported -0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 198.92 million during the quarter. Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. On average, analysts expect that The Beachbody Company, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

