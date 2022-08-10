Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 95.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

SKIN stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 14.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.15 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 117.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Beauty Health’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beauty Health will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Beauty Health by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370,217 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,090,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 2,693.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,396,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,867 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,612,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,108,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,271,000 after buying an additional 941,138 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

