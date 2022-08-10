Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Acquires 1,385 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 797,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,168,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

