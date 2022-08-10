Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Acquires Shares of 63,988 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,877,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $104.02. The stock had a trading volume of 435,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,226,449. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.50. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $117.82.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
