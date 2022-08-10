Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC trimmed its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,538 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,823,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Twitter by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Twitter by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,053,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,540,000 after acquiring an additional 215,014 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,220,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,220,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,060,862.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 541,266 shares of company stock worth $20,234,640. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 516,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,372,891. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

