Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $9.92 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,440 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.5% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.16. 110,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,267,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $247.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.27.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,492,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $23,492,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,761 shares of company stock valued at $40,500,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

