Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Raises Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in RH by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after buying an additional 313,268 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in RH by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after buying an additional 266,464 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in RH by 2,284.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,314,000 after buying an additional 89,942 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock traded up $13.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $297.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,754. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Gordon Haskett cut RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $33,300.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total transaction of $724,049.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,507 over the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.