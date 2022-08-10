Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Sells 305 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.45.

NYSE:ABC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,508. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.