Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.52 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Belden also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.50-$1.60 EPS.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC stock traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $67.93. 2,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,319. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86. Belden has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Belden had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 9,949 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,677.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashish Chand bought 9,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.36 per share, for a total transaction of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,677.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,424 shares of company stock worth $1,294,844 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

