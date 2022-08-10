Benjamin T. Dake Sells 6,943 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $170,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

AVTE stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 66,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.20. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.