Benjamin T. Dake Sells 6,943 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $170,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %
AVTE stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 66,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.20. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
