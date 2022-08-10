Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 89.36%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Berkeley Lights Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.14. 2,077,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,547. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $41.92.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Hobbs sold 7,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $37,429.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,725 shares in the company, valued at $908,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkeley Lights

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 53.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 75,746 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 106,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 86,738 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 560.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67,699 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 35.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

About Berkeley Lights

(Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.