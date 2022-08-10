Berkshire Grey (BGRY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Berkshire Grey has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. On average, analysts expect Berkshire Grey to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Berkshire Grey Trading Up 0.8 %

BGRY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. 7,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,125. Berkshire Grey has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Berkshire Grey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Berkshire Grey by 11,104.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,193,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 1,182,810 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Grey in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Grey by 969.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 499,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

