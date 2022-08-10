Berkshire Grey (BGRY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Berkshire Grey has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.
Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. On average, analysts expect Berkshire Grey to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Berkshire Grey Trading Up 0.8 %
BGRY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. 7,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,125. Berkshire Grey has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Berkshire Grey
Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.
