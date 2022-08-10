Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Trading Down 4.8%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 5,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 665,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Berry Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $762.37 million, a PE ratio of 233.81 and a beta of 2.36.

Berry Dividend Announcement

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Berry had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Berry’s payout ratio is 600.15%.

Insider Transactions at Berry

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 288,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $3,182,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,415,275 shares in the company, valued at $115,088,788.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Berry news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 288,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $3,182,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,415,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,088,788.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,607,222 shares of company stock worth $18,154,098 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Berry by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Berry by 78.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

