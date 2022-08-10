BidiPass Market Capitalization Tops $90,494.59 (BDP)

BidiPass (BDP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $90,494.59 and approximately $15.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,008.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004160 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00038324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00129600 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00064180 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org.

BidiPass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

