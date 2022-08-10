Big Digital Shares (BDS) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Big Digital Shares (BDS) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. Big Digital Shares has a market capitalization of $39,249.59 and approximately $710.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Big Digital Shares has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Big Digital Shares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Big Digital Shares
Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Big Digital Shares Coin Trading
