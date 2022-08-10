Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $3,489,446.40 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $3,489,446.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares in the company, valued at $815,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bill.com Trading Up 12.1 %

BILL traded up $17.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.51. 2,002,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,595. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 2.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 9.3% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Bill.com

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.05.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

