Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $3,489,446.40 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $3,489,446.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares in the company, valued at $815,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BILL traded up $17.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.51. 2,002,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,595. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 2.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 9.3% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
