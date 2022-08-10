BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS.

BioAtla Stock Up 83.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB traded up $3.00 on Wednesday, reaching $6.61. 19,271,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,023. BioAtla has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a market cap of $247.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioAtla

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAtla

In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 29,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $81,138.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,530.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Christian Vasquez purchased 14,152 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $43,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,578.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short purchased 29,082 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $81,138.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,530.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,234 shares of company stock valued at $153,861. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 843.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 144.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

