BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by ($0.63), Briefing.com reports. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.
BioNTech Price Performance
BNTX traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,591. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.08. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $464.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 489,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after buying an additional 187,569 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $42,711,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after buying an additional 53,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,143,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Articles
