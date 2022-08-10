BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share.
BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. 15,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,688. The company has a market cap of $410.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $36.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTAI. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $134.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics
About BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
