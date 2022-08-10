BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. 15,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,688. The company has a market cap of $410.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTAI. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $134.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

About BioXcel Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

