Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $532,237.00

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $32.67 million and approximately $532,237.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000318 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001604 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00013703 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010071 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.