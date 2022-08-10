BitcoinPoS Trading Up 59.8% Over Last Week (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0772 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded up 59.8% against the US dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $441,047.12 and $100.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,924,962 coins and its circulating supply is 5,713,508 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

