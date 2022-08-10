Bitgear (GEAR) Trading 70.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitgear (GEAR) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitgear has a market cap of $116,936.10 and approximately $254.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitgear has traded up 70.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014872 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00040052 BTC.
Bitgear Coin Profile
Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,931 coins. Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io.
Bitgear Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Bitgear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.