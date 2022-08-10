Bitstar (BITS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Bitstar has a market capitalization of $126,020.72 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitstar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitstar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitstar alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Rimbit (RBT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitstar Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Bitstar’s total supply is 21,145,111 coins. The official website for Bitstar is www.bitstarcoin.com. The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitstar

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitstar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitstar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitstar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.