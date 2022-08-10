BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 620 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,582,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,599,903,000 after buying an additional 524,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,596,000 after buying an additional 152,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 301,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,652,000 after buying an additional 142,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 2.1 %

LH stock traded up $5.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,291. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $212.40 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 13.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

