BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,809,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,698,654,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,380,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,679,600,000 after purchasing an additional 147,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,658,000 after purchasing an additional 101,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $679,632,000 after purchasing an additional 133,655 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

