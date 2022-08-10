BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 1,903.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,447 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 212,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 785,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,759,000 after buying an additional 97,366 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.85. 3,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,058. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.29.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.