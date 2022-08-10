BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $7.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $385.60. 356,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,700,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.