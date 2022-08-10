BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 12,714 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $95,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 2.5 %
NYSEARCA IJH traded up $6.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.89. 63,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,858. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.02.
About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
