BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

IWV stock traded up $5.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.70. The stock had a trading volume of 984 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,025. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.76. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.16 and a 1-year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

