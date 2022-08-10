BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,205 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 385,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $726,693,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $134,205,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,675,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,457,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,927,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %
DFAC stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,570. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $29.33.
