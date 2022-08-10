Black Diamond Financial LLC Acquires 2,676 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 155.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $7.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.54. 2,689,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,328,438. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.18 and a 200 day moving average of $321.68. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

