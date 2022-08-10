Black Diamond Financial LLC Acquires 8,419 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $460,000.

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ISCG traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,601. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $54.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04.

