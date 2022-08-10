Black Diamond Financial LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.55.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $6.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.12. The stock had a trading volume of 103,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $341.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

