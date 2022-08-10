Black Diamond Financial LLC Buys Shares of 6,507 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.10. 161,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,046,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.14.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

