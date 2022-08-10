Black Diamond Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 132.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,148,000 after acquiring an additional 74,618 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,592,000 after acquiring an additional 42,702 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,327,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,071 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the period.

VBR stock traded up $3.46 on Wednesday, reaching $167.21. 6,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,534. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.81 and a 200-day moving average of $165.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

