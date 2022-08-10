Black Diamond Financial LLC Increases Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.1% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,840,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,878,000 after purchasing an additional 950,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,996,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,367,000 after purchasing an additional 410,136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,844 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.30. 12,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,138,327. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $46.13.

