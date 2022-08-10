Black Diamond Financial LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $207,785,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $192,435,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $76,146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $50,289,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,836,000 after acquiring an additional 861,513 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Exelon Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.98. 175,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,421,412. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

