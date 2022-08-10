Black Diamond Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.9% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 749,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,188,000 after buying an additional 114,687 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 1,237,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,253,000 after buying an additional 134,517 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 437,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,209,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $52.18. The company had a trading volume of 91,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,350. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $64.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.48.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

