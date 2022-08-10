Black Diamond Financial LLC Purchases New Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern Price Performance

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

