Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Black Stone Minerals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,303,378.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading

