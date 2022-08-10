Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.43-$2.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Blackbaud Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 188,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,759. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $220,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,575,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $314,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,644,486.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,788 shares of company stock worth $752,476 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 400.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth $225,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 22.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

