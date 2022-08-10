BlackCoin Price Tops $0.0170 on Major Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $6.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00025493 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00017483 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005089 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,536,045 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

