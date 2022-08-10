BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 31st

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. 4,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,943. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

