BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on August 31st

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of BME traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,898. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $49.44.
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
