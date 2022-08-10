BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BKT traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.69. 113,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,630. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Featured Stories

